BERLIN, Md.- Effective 9 a.m. Thursday, the regular Lifeguarded Swimming area at North Ocean Beach in the Maryland District of Assateague Island National Seashore is now open as normal.
This area had been closed due to the discovery of fragments of old military munitions on the beach. During the 1940s this area was used as a test range for US Navy missiles and bombs. Debris from this program was buried on the island in the 1950s and occasionally shows up on the beaches. Unfortunately, six different pieces washed ashore on Saturday and Sunday of last week, necessitating the closure.
Assateague Island staff has been working closely with the Worcester County Fire Marshal, Ocean City Bomb Squad and the Dover Air Force Base Ordnance Disposal Unit over the last few days. The assistance of all three of these organizations has been greatly appreciated by the National Park Service. All material found on the beach has now been safely disposed of. We have found no new material since Sunday afternoon.
Visitors are reminded to not pick up any unknown metal objects found on the beach or in the surf. If you find something, please notify the nearest employee of Assateague Island National Seashore or Assateague State Park. Do not pick up or carry any of these objects as they are potentially dangerous due to explosive or propellent residue.
For general information about the Seashore and park activities access the park’s web site at www.nps.gov/asis or call 410-641-1441.