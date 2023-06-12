Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Mostly cloudy early followed by heavy thunderstorms this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 81F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.