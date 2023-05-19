Beach Replenishment Begins In Dewey Beach

DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Beach replenishment began in Dewey Beach on Friday. This comes after the Army Corps of Engineers finished beach replenishment in Rehoboth Beach.
Steve Rochette with the Army Corps says this project needed to be done, and now.
"We're approaching hurricane season that starts on June 1," he said. "These projects are really designed to reduce the risk of storm damages, so it's important to maintain them to keep that dune and berm system in place. We're glad to get the work done as soon as we can."
Dewey Beach town manager Bill Zolper says the town is very excited to have this project done.
"We're very happy here in Dewey Beach to finally have Weeks Marine starting replenishment up here," he said. "It's been a lot of work between them and the Army Corps of Engineers to get this done. We're glad they're here."
Zolper also added there will not be any work done during the upcoming Memorial Day holiday weekend. The Army Corps says they plan to have the project done by late May or early June, weather permitting.