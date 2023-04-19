Beach Replenishment Begins in Rehoboth Beach After Delays

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - After several delays, beach replenishment is underway.
Originally, the projected was slated to begin in late March and go from Rehoboth Beach and make its way down the coast.
When seeing the heavy equipment and piping, many people are asking questions about the process. Some people are expressing frustration about the noise.
"There is a lot of beeping going on...which can get a little annoying. We know we have to put up with it because we chose to vacation in the off season which is what we like to do," Allison Belisle said.
Nonetheless, many people know the importance of the process to restore the beauty of the beaches.
"This is the first year I can recall them doing it in season but it definitely needs to be done and I am glad they are doing it," Chad Miller, Owner of Pet Wants, said.
Weeks Marine of Cranford, New Jersey, received the $23.8 million contract to conduct periodic nourishment on three dune and beach projects. The contract is a joint effort between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. Costs of the project will be shared by the federal government and the state of Delaware.
In Rehoboth Beach, 196,000 cubic yards of sand will be placed between North Surf Avenue to the bandstand area. Another 194,000 cubic yards will be placed between Salisbury Street and Beach Avenue in Dewey Beach.
Bethany Beach's replenishment will take place from Third Street to Wellington Park, and again in South Bethany from around North Fifth Street to the north end of Fenwick Island State Park. The Bethany Beach projects are estimated to use the greatest amounts of sand, with 245,000 cubic yards going to the northern project location and another 287,000 going to the southern one.
Fenwick Island will have sand placed from around Kames Street south to Lighthouse Road.
Dunes and associated beach access points will be repaired in certain areas, but most of the work will focus on widening the beach from the water to the dune. The Army Corps could revisit contract options to place additional sand depending on surveys on the condition of the beach.
As of now, replenishment is expected to begin in Dewey Beach in May. Dredges will then move to Bethany Beach in late May to mid to late June. The project will finish in Fenwick Island mid to late July to mid-August.