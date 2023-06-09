Beach Replenishment Begins This Weekend in Bethany Beach

BETHANY BEACH, Del. - Beach replenishment is finally beginning in Bethany Beach as the replenishment process will kick off this weekend.
Alex Heidenberger, Partner in Mango's Restaurant said the replenishment is nothing new to Bethany Beach.
"This is not the first time they've had to do it in the summer, we certainly would've liked to have had it done in February," Heidenberger said. "But at the end of the day, it's gonna give us the largest beach during a time that it's most important," he said.
There have been rough storms over the past few years which eroded the beaches and the dunes. This replenishment should build back up the beaches and allow the dunes to be a protection to the boardwalk, homes and businesses behind it.
"We want everyone to be able to enjoy the beach here but it's unsafe to get to the beach because of the way that the storms have hit," Heidenberger said. "The beach crossings have eroded so this will fix that and I think everyone can support the idea of more safety as the beaches get rebuilt," he said.
For some homeowners like Matt Bensen he knows beach replenishment is a necessary evil but for others he knows it may be an inconvenience.
"Being a resident here, I've got all July and August to enjoy the beach once the replenishment is done," Bensen said. "But for three weeks, it's gonna be a little difficult for some of the people that come in only for the season or for a week visit," he said.
The beach replenishment in Bethany Beach should be completed between June 27 and July 8. But the town said they're hoping it will be done by the Fourth of July, just in time for people to enjoy fireworks on the beach.