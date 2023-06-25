Beach Replenishment Coming to Lewes Beach

LEWES, Del. - Some parts of Lewes Beach have plenty of sand to go around but in other parts, the beach is shrinking.
DNREC is in talks of sending beach replenishment to Lewes again because of the erosion due to storms and the effects of mother nature.
Greg Raschdorf, the General Manager at the Lewes Yacht Club said club member have complained about the conditions of the beach.
"Somebody said to me, it's like going down a "black diamond" to get to the beach, I mean it's pretty steep for a walking path," Raschdorf said.
But although Raschdorf said beach replenishment was done recently in Lewes, you wouldn't be able to tell.
"They did a nice job of replenishing things and then mother nature came by with a late storm in June and pushed it all back out to the bay."
Keira Burke who frequents Lewes Beach said she's noticed the beach looks different and feels more packed this year.
"It definitely is a lot smaller and last year it didn't have this big sand dune drop off," Burke said. "So it's a little inconvenient when you're walking down to the beach."
Although a lot of the beach may be gone in Lewes, some told Coast TV News that the dunes being high is a good thing. It protects everything behind the dunes its just the beach may not look as pretty.
But others like Joan Williamson who lives in Lewes said the dunes are not looking their best.
"I don't think the dunes being this way is more protection, Williamson said. "The dunes are being eaten away, it moves back further and further closer to those homes on the beach."
There is no date as to when beach replenishment would start in Lewes.