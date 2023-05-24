Beach Replenishment Delayed In Fenwick Island

FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - Beach replenishment has come to a halt in Fenwick Island.
Beach replenishment was scheduled to begin May 15, but mechanical issues with pumping and connecting the dredge to the shore are pushing the start time back until after Memorial Day.
Stephen Rochette with the Army Corps of Engineers says delays are not uncommon.
"That's pretty routine on these kinds of projects, that that kind of stuff can happen," he said. "So it's just a matter of working through them and getting back on track and getting dredging and beach flow ongoing again."
Fenwick Island is scheduled to get 207,000 cubic yards of sand on its beaches.
Fenwick Island neighbor Elise Rubenstein says she's worried about the project being pushed back after the holiday.
"I'm just bummed it's delayed. You know, they've been in front of my house now for almost two weeks, and sometimes they're working, sometimes they're not," she said. "It doesn't feel like it's moving at the pace that we were hoping for."
Beach replenishment is currently underway in Dewey Beach. Replenishment in Fenwick Island was initially scheduled to start in July, but moved to early summer after more dredges were brought in to help speed up the process.
The project is now scheduled to be completed mid-June, weather permitting.