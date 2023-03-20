Beach Replenishment Delayed in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers delayed beach replenishment until April 8, due to extension of a project currently underway in New Jersey.
Originally, the projected was slated to begin in late March and go from Rehoboth Beach to Fenwick Island.
As the lowest-lying state in the country, Delaware coasts and the state as a whole are vulnerable to the effects of climate change. Governor Carney has shared that these upcoming projects will protect homes, businesses, and the economy in Delaware.
"Beach replenishment, which is a partnership between the state and federal governments, is necessary to preserve tourism, one of our largest economic sectors, as well as to protect the safety of our communities and residents," Governor Carney said.
Abby Uljarevic visits Rehoboth Beach yearly. She said the equipment and loud noise can be bothersome on a vacation. She is disappointed about the prospect of the work encroaching on the summer season.
"Hopefully it will be done on time. It does effect being on vacation....especially if you drive from a far distance," she said.
Weeks Marine of Cranford, New Jersey, received the $23.8 million contract to conduct periodic nourishment on three dune and beach projects. The contract is a joint effort between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. Costs of the project will be shared by the federal government and the state of Delaware.
In Rehoboth Beach, 196,000 cubic yards of sand will be placed between North Surf Avenue to the bandstand area. Another 194,000 cubic yards will be placed between Salisbury Street and Beach Avenue in Dewey Beach.
Bethany Beach's replenishment will take place from Third Street to Wellington Park, and again in South Bethany from around North Fifth Street to the north end of Fenwick Island State Park. The Bethany Beach projects are estimated to use the greatest amounts of sand, with 245,000 cubic yards going to the northern project location and another 287,000 going to the southern one.
Fenwick Island will have sand placed from around Kames Street south to Lighthouse Road.
Dunes and associated beach access points will be repaired in certain areas, but most of the work will focus on widening the beach from the water to the dune. The Army Corps could revisit contract options to place additional sand depending on surveys on the condition of the beach.
The Army Corps told WRDE they are working to expedite the process as soon as they can, and their biggest priority is respecting the area in which they are working.