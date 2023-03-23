Beach Replenishment Delays in Bethany Beach

Weather Alert

...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE WATERS... The areas affected include... Coastal waters from Cape Henlopen to Fenwick Island DE out 20 nm... Coastal waters from Cape May NJ to Cape Henlopen DE out 20 nm... Coastal waters from Great Egg Inlet to Cape May NJ out 20 nm... Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE... Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE... Waters from Cape May NJ to Fenwick Island DE out 20 to 40 nm... Waters from Great Egg Inlet NJ to Cape May NJ out 20 to 40 nm... At 1020 PM EDT, a buoy reported strong thunderstorms, producing winds to around 30 knots and small hail. These thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Sea Breeze to 8 nm southwest of Woodland Beach, moving southeast at 35 knots. Locations impacted include... Five Fathoms Buoy, Buoy 2fb, Brown Shoal Light, Buoy 4fb, Buoy 3fb, Slaughter Beach, Cape Henlopen, East Point, Deepwater Reef, Miah Maull Light, Brandywine Shoal Light, Ocean City Reef, Overfalls Shoal, The Lump, 28- Mile Wreck, Cross Ledge Light, Fourteen Foot Bank Light, Bowers Beach, Rehoboth Beach and Cape May Point. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until these storms pass. &&