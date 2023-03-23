Beach Replenishment Delays in Bethany Beach

BETHANY BEACH, Del. - The Town of Bethany Beach will be getting beach replenishment a little bit later than anticipated.
Rosemary Hardiman, the mayor of Bethany Beach said the town doesn't know when exactly the replenishment will come.
"They're already behind about a week," Hardiman said. "So we have no idea when we are going to get beach replenishment in Bethany Beach, we're waiting to see when it starts in Rehoboth Beach."
Hardiman said replenishment could go into the summer months. She's expecting a May to June start.
Tidepool Toys and Games owner, Sandy Smyth said he's grateful that the replenishment is happening at all but he wishes it could've happened sooner.
"[It's] Better when it happens offseason and the earlier the better", Smyth said. "I mean they have come to the summertime before can be very disruptive."
But despite the machinery and pumping taking up a lot of the beach, Hardiman thinks that there's a surprising pro.
"It's entertainment for people," Hardiman said. "The last time we had it in the summertime, people just came out and they would stand around and watch the way it was done."
The town says it will keep the public updated on the beach replenishment status using the town's website.