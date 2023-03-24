DEWEY BEACH, Del.- The first equipment needed for beach replenishment has arrived in Dewey Beach.
Town Manager Bill Zolper confirmed the tagline pipe arrived Friday morning. The pipe and its corresponding equipment are at Rodney Avenue.
Enviromental officials say 194,000 cubic yards will be placed between Salisbury Street and Beach Avenue. The goal of replenishment is to widen the beach and therefore protect the coastline and infrastructure.
The town says beach replenishment work is scheduled to begin on or about April 24th. Dewey's work comes after Rehoboth's, which was recently delayed.