BETHANY BEACH, Del.- Beach replenishment is continuing along the coast, with work beginning in Bethany Beach on Tuesday after several delays.
Weeks Marine of Cranford, New Jersey, received the $23.8 million contract to conduct periodic nourishment on three dune and beach projects. The contract is a joint effort between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. Costs of the project will be shared by the federal government and the state of Delaware.
In Rehoboth Beach, 196,000 cubic yards of sand were placed between North Surf Avenue to the bandstand area. Another 194,000 cubic yards were placed between Salisbury Street and Beach Avenue in Dewey Beach, wrapping up on June 8.
Bethany Beach's replenishment will take place from Third Street to Wellington Park, and again in South Bethany from around North Fifth Street to the north end of Fenwick Island State Park. The Bethany Beach projects are estimated to use the greatest amounts of sand, with 245,000 cubic yards going to the northern project location and another 287,000 going to the southern one.
Fenwick Island will have sand placed from around Kames Street south to Lighthouse Road.
Dunes and associated beach access points will be repaired in certain areas, but most of the work will focus on widening the beach from the water to the dune. The Army Corps could revisit contract options to place additional sand depending on surveys on the condition of the beach.
Fenwick Island replenishment is ongoing and estimated for completion on or round June 17. Bethany Beach is estimated for completion in late June. South Bethany Beach is estimated to begin in mid-June and complete in early July.