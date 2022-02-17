DEWEY BEACH, Del.— On Thursday, DNREC leaders met with Capt. Alek Modjeski, Habitat Restoration Program Director for the American Littoral Society, to watch his presentation of living shoreline restoration projects in the Atlantic Coast.
The studies were conducted using drones to capture images of the replenished shorelines which were previously washed away by strong waves.
In Dewey Beach, Paul Bauer, Commissioner of the Dewey Beach Town Council says the town is working with the Center for Inland Bays to keep their living shorelines and others in Sussex County clean.
The town council also formed a Climate Change committee seven weeks ago. these are pictures from the drone they're using to monitor sea level which can weaken the dunes and can cause flooding. Bauer says that living shorelines like the one by read avenue in Dewey Beach are not only crucial for people living by the beach, but also the wildlife living on it, like horseshoe crabs.
For information about DNREC's living shoreline projects, visit https://dnrec.alpha.delaware.gov/watershed-stewardship/wetlands/living-shorelines/#:~:text=A%20living%20shoreline%20is%20a,rap%2C%20bulkhead%20or%20stone%20revetments.