WILMINGTON, Del. - District Attorney for the State of Delaware David C. Weiss says that Omar Morales Colon has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, and various other drug and money laundering offenses.
The Court said that 45-year-old Colon was one of the biggest drug traffickers in the history of the State of Delaware, prepared to use violence if needed. The Department of Justice (DOJ) says that Colon was sentenced in a pair of jury trials in September 2021 and July 2022. They say Colon's wife, 44-year-old Shakira Martinez, was also convicted and will be sentenced in February 2023.
The DOJ says that between 2009 and 2017, Colon and Martinez laundered over a million dollars coming from drug sales through the purchase of real estate properties in Delaware in Pennsylvania using their real estate company, Zemi Property Management. According to the DOJ, the pair put the drug money in several different bank accounts, asking friends and family to do the same, and then use that money to buy cashiers checks, which would then be used to buy the properties.
Colon was arrested on May 6th, 2017, says the DOJ, right after giving his supplier nearly $400,000 in cash in a Newark hotel parking lot. They say the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) then discovered a secret underground bunker under Colon's house, accessed by a tunnel behind a fake fireplace, where Colon hid a marijuana growing operation.
U.S. Attorney Weiss commented on the case, “Mr. Colon has received a serious sentence that properly reflects his decades of criminality. As Judge Bibas acknowledged in his remarks, drug trafficking wreaks havoc on the community and on families. Mr. Colon imported massive amounts of cocaine into Delaware for many years. Those who aspire to a criminal lifestyle should take note that the resulting punishment may be decades behind bars.”
"IRS-Criminal Investigation is proud to have provided its financial expertise in this investigation," said IRS Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge Yury Kruty. "We, along with our law enforcement partners and the Department of Justice, are committed to aggressively investigating individuals who engage in money laundering, tax fraud, or other types of white-collar crimes."
“Colon ran a sophisticated drug trafficking and money laundering operation that included a hidden underground bunker at his house to conceal a marijuana grow operation,” said Thomas Hodnett, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Philadelphia Field Division. “Colon received a significant federal prison sentence that is commensurate with the magnitude of his drug-trafficking activities.”
The DOJ says Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jennifer K. Welsh and Meredith C. Ruggles prosecuted the case, and it was investigated by the DEA Philidelphia Division and the IRS-Criminal Investigation.