Beating the heat on the beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- As another round of hot temperatures are sweeping through Delmarva, Rehoboth Beach Patrol is preaching safety tips.
Rehoboth Beach Patrol said heat strokes and heat exhaustion are two of the most common problems they experience every year.
Beach Patrol and EMTs look out for symptoms of fatigue, a change in pulse, or vomiting as tell-tale signs of a heat-induced illness. While they monitor the beaches, Paturzo said it's also important to check in with the people you are with to ensure everyone stays safe.
William Leonard is visiting Rehoboth Beach for the week. He's got a tip of his own.
"You just take a wet pound and put it around your shoulders, wipe off a little bit and then you get the the wet fall effect. You can always get cooler any time you're near the water," he said.
The CDC also urges people to be aware of the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat strokes as you spend time in the sun. During extremely hot and humid weather, your body's ability to cool itself is challenged.
More information can be found here.