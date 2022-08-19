LEWES, Del. - Beebe healthcare say that they are hosting hiring events in both August and September, and both are accepting walk-ins. Here are dates:
Wednesday, August 31st, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Beebe says that this particular event will take place at the Sunshine Café on the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus, and is for both Patient Financial Services positions and Patient Access positions. These include:
- Medical Biller
- Patient Financial Specialist
- Registrar
- Scheduler
Thursday, September 8th, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Beebe says this event is a Clinical Job fair, also at the Sunshine Café on the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus. Positions include:
- Certified Nursing Assistants
- RNs (ICU, IMC, Stepdown, Med Surg, Cardiac Telemetry, PACU, Same Day Surgery, ED, OR, CVOR, Cardiac Cath Lab, Oncology)
- Certified Medical Assistants, Physician Office Nurses, Nurse Practitioners
- Case Management (Discharge Planners), Vascular Lab Techs, Cardiac Techs
- Home Health RNs, Home Health Physical Therapists
Beebe reminds applicants that working at Beebe is not just a job, it's a lifestyle, a feeling of community, and Beebe is a wonderful place to call home. Beebe says that their success is a direct result of the team members that make up their staff, that their care and safety for patients and their community is obvious.
Beebe says that attracting and retaining the best healthcare professionals is a priority.