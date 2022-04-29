LEWES, Del.- Citing an increase of COVID-19 cases, Beebe is changing visitation policies at its Lewes Campus.
Beebe says patients may have one visitor between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., but it must be the same person for the whole day.
Beebe still is not allowing visitors to COVID-19 patients. However, special circumstances and considerations are being made for some patients as well as those in labor & delivery, surgery patients, and end of life patients.
“While we know that families are part of the healing process, we must also remain vigilant in order to keep our patients, visitors and team members safe,” said David A. Tam, MD, MBA, CPHE, FACHE, President & CEO, Beebe Healthcare. “Therefore, we have reinstated stricter visitor policies and continue to reinforce our masking requirement, meaning that masks must be worn by visitors at all times. We thank you for your continued understanding.”
All visitors continue to be required to wear a surgical mask during their entire visit to include when sitting with a patient in their room. Beebe says visitors who do not have one upon check-in will have one provided to them.