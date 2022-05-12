REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Beebe has opened the doors to its new Specialty Surgical Hospital.
"We don't want to be in a place where someone comes in, gets their surgery, wakes up, and then is whisked out to their car," says Dr. David Tam, Beebe's President and CEO. "We want to provide the kind of comprehensive care so if someone needs to stay for longer than a couple hours, they have the ability to have a bed, have comfortable room, surroundings, and get the care they need."
Dr. Tam says the new hospital also adds valuable beds, in case there was another COVID-19 surge.
"Theoretically this facility could still go on and provide necessary surgical care even if our main medical center has COVID patients in it," he tells WRDE.
The new facility joins Beebe's planned expansions in other parts of Sussex County, such as Millsboro, and new freestanding facilities like the South Coastal Campus in Frankford.
For more information about Beebe Healthcare, visit beebehealthcare.org.