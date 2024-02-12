LEWES, Del.- In response to a notable decline in respiratory illnesses within the community, Beebe Healthcare has announced the discontinuation of mandatory mask requirements for patients, visitors, and team members, effective 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Individuals visiting Beebe Healthcare facilities are encouraged to make their own decisions regarding mask usage based on their personal comfort levels. While masks will no longer be mandated, patients and visitors who prefer to wear masks are welcome to do so. Additionally, Beebe says team members will accommodate requests for mask usage as needed.
Beebe says it's important to note that certain situations will still necessitate mask usage. Patients exhibiting symptoms of respiratory illness or those who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 10 days will be required to wear masks. Visitors who are feeling unwell or have been in close contact with individuals experiencing illness are urged to refrain from visiting Beebe Healthcare facilities. Moreover, adherence to hand hygiene practices remains crucial in preventing the spread of illnesses.
Further information on masking and visitation policies can be found on Beebe Healthcare's visitor information page.