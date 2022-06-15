Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Tidal areas in the New Jersey counties of Cumberland, Atlantic and Cape May. Tidal areas in the Delaware counties of Kent and Sussex. * WHEN...From 7:00 PM this evening until 2:00 AM Thursday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Spotty minor flooding is possible with the Thursday evening high tide but it is expected to remain below advisory levels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Murderkill River at Bowers Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.6 ft, Moderate 7.6 ft, Major 8.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 15/11 PM 7.0 1.3 0.8 Minor 16/12 PM 5.2 -0.5 0.8 None 17/12 AM 6.5 0.8 0.5 None 17/01 PM 4.7 -1.0 0.3 None 18/01 AM 6.0 0.3 0.2 None Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 15/10 PM 6.4 1.8 0.7 Minor 16/11 AM 4.6 -0.0 0.6 None 16/11 PM 6.0 1.3 0.4 Minor 17/12 PM 4.2 -0.5 0.2 None 18/12 AM 5.6 1.0 0.2 None 18/01 PM 4.2 -0.5 0.2 None Maurice River at Bivalve MLLW Categories - Minor 7.6 ft, Moderate 8.6 ft, Major 9.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 15/11 PM 8.1 1.8 0.9 Minor 16/12 PM 6.2 -0.1 0.7 None 17/12 AM 7.6 1.3 0.6 Minor 17/12 PM 5.7 -0.6 0.2 None 18/01 AM 6.9 0.6 0.1 None 18/01 PM 5.4 -0.9 -0.1 None Atlantic Ocean at Atlantic City MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.4 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 15/09 PM 6.3 1.7 0.6 Minor 16/10 AM 4.5 -0.1 0.5 None 16/10 PM 5.8 1.2 0.3 None 17/11 AM 4.1 -0.5 0.1 None 17/11 PM 5.3 0.7 0.0 None 18/12 PM 4.1 -0.5 0.2 None Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 15/10 PM 5.8 1.8 0.5 Minor 16/10 AM 4.0 0.0 0.3 None 16/10 PM 5.3 1.3 0.2 Minor 17/11 AM 3.5 -0.5 -0.1 None 17/11 PM 4.7 0.7 -0.2 None 18/12 PM 3.5 -0.5 -0.1 None Cape May Harbor at Cape May MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 15/10 PM 6.6 1.5 0.3 Minor 16/10 AM 4.5 -0.6 0.1 None 16/11 PM 6.2 1.1 0.0 Minor 17/11 AM 4.2 -0.9 -0.2 None 18/12 AM 5.7 0.6 -0.2 None 18/12 PM 4.1 -1.0 -0.2 None &&