LEWES, Del. – Beebe Healthcare leaders defined a new vision and strategic plan Wednesday for the healthcare system on the steps on the historic Shaw Building on Savannah Road.
“Beebe Healthcare is and will continue to be the healthcare provider of choice in Sussex County,” Terry Megee, Board Chair, Beebe Healthcare Board of Directors, said in a statement. “It is with that spirit that we boldly embark on our next chapter as “One Beebe,” guided by a strategic framework that encompasses the clinical missions of Beebe Healthcare, Beebe Medical Group, the Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing, and the Beebe Medical Foundation. This strategic plan makes clear our shared organization priorities for the road ahead.”
The Beebe Board of Directors and Executive Management created a Strategic Planning Committee that conducted interviews with community members, leaders, team members and physicians in development of the plan. Members of Beebe's healthcare board, physicians and practitioners, the philanthropic arm of Beebe, and President and CEO Dr. David Tam spoke at Wednesday's press conference.
“We have drawn a line in the sand to say that we are solely focused on the healthcare needs of the people who live, work, visit, and seek care in Sussex County,” Dr. Tam said. “We are committed to serving the needs of our growing community, and that includes those who travel into Sussex County to receive care from one of our renowned specialists. “As the only health system headquartered in and focused solely on Sussex County, it is our unique position to truly understand the programs, technologies, and barrier breakers needed to provide excellent healthcare services to those we serve. With more than 100 years serving this County, we continue to grow, evolve and innovate to serve our community, and this five-year strategic plan works to solidify this promise.”
Change is Driving Beebe Opportunities Healthcare continues to change at a dynamic pace with the pandemic exacerbating longtime industry issues surrounding access to equitable care and staffing. Healthcare delivery has shifted away from acute care centers and out to where communities are located. Digital advancements mean more opportunities to receive the same level of care in many different settings. And finally, the stressors on healthcare workers have peaked, and Beebe is set on making the well-being of team members as high of a priority as the care provided for patients. Sussex County has seen Beebe’s transformation take shape in the last two years.
Beebe says it has been a leader in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, building on long-term relationships with local organizations and businesses to help the community navigate this once in a lifetime event. As a result, Beebe has become stronger and more agile in its ability to meet the healthcare needs of Sussex County. “Building on the values and successes of our historic past, Beebe’s new strategic future emphasizes health and wellness for all people,” Dr. Tam said. “Beebe has always been about people – from our patients and their families to our team members. This will never change. Patients and people first remain the framework for our five goals because Sussex County is Our Specialty.”
The five goals include:
1. Deliver Superior Access to Care and Superior Patient Experience
2. Enhance and Expand Core Clinical Services to Better Serve the Community
3. Develop Programs Based on Patient Centricity and That Are Inclusive for All People
4. Become the Employer & Partner of Choice in Sussex County
5. Steward Resources and Promote an Agile Business Model to Ensure Beebe’s Sustainability and Success
Almost exactly five years ago in June 2017, Beebe’s Board approved its largest expansion in its more than 100-year history. Now, the South Coastal Health Campus featuring a freestanding Emergency Department and Cancer Center near Millville cares for patients daily since opening in the spring and summer of 2020. Milestones continue to be completed as renovations take place at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus, which has seen a complete redesign of its main entrance and lobby in the last year. And a month ago, Beebe celebrated the grand opening of the largest facility of the expansion, the $124 million Specialty Surgical Hospital, which opened its doors to transform surgical care access in Sussex County.