LEWES, Del. – Beebe Healthcare has announced that six nursing students have been awarded the Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing Scholarships for 2024.
The recipients, Amanda Benson and Caroline Maull of Lewes, Logan Clark of Selbyville, Destiny Klinger of Dover, and Rita Thompson and Nicholas Vitella of Georgetown, will each receive a $1,000 scholarship. These scholarships are part of Beebe Medical Foundation’s General Scholarship Fund, which has contributions from over 500 donors, supporting Beebe Healthcare’s nursing program.
The Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing, accredited by The Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) and recognized as a Center of Excellence in Nursing Education by the National League for Nursing (NLN), celebrated its hundredth anniversary in 2021. Graduates of the program receive a Diploma in Professional Nursing and are eligible for the National Council of State Boards of Nursing NCLEX examination, leading to licensure as registered nurses. According to Beebe, graduates of their program consistently achieve the highest NCLEX pass rates in Delaware.