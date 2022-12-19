SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Bayhealth Total Care is up in Milton off of Route Nine and will be a facility for emergency and urgent care.
There will also be a full lab and some primary care.
In fact, the growth is something Bayhealth considered when finding a location.
"It's really important to make a thorough assessment: who's in the area, how many people, of what variety, age ranges, and different needs that may be there," Chief Nurse Executive Rosemary "Rosi" Wurster said.
Beebe Healthcare has just received approval for an emergency department for kids and adults on the corner of Route 113 and Hardscrabble Road in Millsboro.
The main focus will be on pediatric emergency care but will serve all patients.
Terry Sanders of Millsboro says he won't have to travel so far for care once it opens.
"It would be quicker for me so I don't have to go all the way down to 17," Sanders said. "And, if I go here I could get treated faster, quicker and save time too."
Wayne Smith of the Delaware Healthcare Association says staffing could be a challenge for these facilities.
"We had some extraordinarily high retirement rates," Smith said. "Some people are just you know taking a breather and parking their licenses while they decompress and get some time away from the frontlines. You marry that to a growing population as you have in Sussex County and a population that are high consumers because of their age of healthcare services, that puts a lot of pressure on the existing infrastructure."
Bayhealth says it has held and will hold career fairs at the new facility. Beebe says it will prioritize hiring pediatric emergency medicine trained physicians.
The target date for Bayhealth Total Care to open is Spring of 2023.