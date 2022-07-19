MILTON, Del.- Right now construction is underway in Milton. On Rt. 16, the new Beebe Medical Jerry Ann McLamb Medical Pavilion is getting built.
"There's a lot of older people down here and they need medical assistance and they can't get too far away," said Frank Billbrouth in Milton.
The Jerry Ann McLamb Medical Pavilion is going to be more than a walk-in. Beebe describes it as a Milton Health Campus.
"You can actually schedule visits for primary care. We're going to have diagnostic imaging services available for folks in the community, laboratory services, and physical therapy services," said Rick Schaffner, COO of Beebe Healthcare.
Beebe already has a small health center in Milton, but saw the need to expand. It originally planned to build this new facility in town, but the developer withdrew that application after multiple concerns from locals and an unfavorable recommendation from the towns planning and zoning commission.
Now, just out of town limits, Beebe believes they can accommodate the growing population and need for healthcare.
Beebe is hoping to open the health campus to the public in May of 2023.