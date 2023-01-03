LEWES, Del. - Baby girl Alya Itzae Colon Morales was born to Norma Morales Perez and Ricard Colon Alsina at 12:51 a.m. on Jan 1. She weighed eight pounds, 12 ounces and was 21 inches long.
Every year, Beebe team members take up a collection to provide a gift basket of baby-friendly hospital items to the family of the year's first baby. This year, an anonymous community member knitted a blanket, sweater, and hat for the first baby.
According to the hospital, Beebe is a baby-friendly hospital that keeps moms and babies in the same room and supports moms with breastfeeding through lactation consultants. It is recognized as a Safe Sleep Champion by the National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program for its commitment to best practices and education on infant safe sleep to prevent deaths due to accidental suffocation.