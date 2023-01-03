Proud parents Ricard Colon Alsina and Norma Morales Perez with their new baby girl Alya Itzae Colon Morales, Beebe Healthcare's first baby of 2023. Courtesy Beebe Healthcare.

Proud parents Ricard Colon Alsina and Norma Morales Perez with their new baby girl Alya Itzae Colon Morales, Beebe Healthcare's first baby of 2023. Courtesy Beebe Healthcare.

LEWES, Del. - Baby girl Alya Itzae Colon Morales was born to Norma Morales Perez and Ricard Colon Alsina at 12:51 a.m. on Jan 1. She weighed eight pounds, 12 ounces and was 21 inches long.

Every year, Beebe team members take up a collection to provide a gift basket of baby-friendly hospital items to the family of the year's first baby. This year, an anonymous community member knitted a blanket, sweater, and hat for the first baby.

According to the hospital, Beebe is a baby-friendly hospital that keeps moms and babies in the same room and supports moms with breastfeeding through lactation consultants. It is recognized as a Safe Sleep Champion by the National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program for its commitment to best practices and education on infant safe sleep to prevent deaths due to accidental suffocation.