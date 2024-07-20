LEWES, Del. – Beebe Healthcare recently hosted Margaret Rollins and her family to commemorate the completion of renovations at the Shaw Building and extend gratitude to the Ma-Ran Foundation for its ongoing support.
In March 2022, the Ma-Ran Foundation contributed $3 million to the Beebe Medical Foundation, establishing the R. Randall Rollins Center for Medical Education within the historic Shaw Building, originally home to the Beebe Healthcare Hospital. This gift has enabled Beebe Healthcare's Graduate Medical Education program to accommodate third-year medical students and Family Medicine Resident Physicians in their first and second years, said the hospital.
"The Rollins family's enduring commitment to education and patient care at Beebe Healthcare is remarkable. It is fitting to honor their legacy on our Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus, particularly at the Shaw Building, now home to the R. Randall Rollins Center for Medical Education," said Tom Protack, President of the Beebe Medical Foundation.
The Ma-Ran Foundation also established a $1 million maintenance endowment to ensure the Shaw Building's continuous upkeep, which now includes newly renovated offices, on-call suites, a lounge and meeting areas.
David A. Tam, MD, MBA, CPHE, FACHE, President and CEO of Beebe Healthcare, highlighted the impact of these contributions in enhancing facilities and programs.
"The Rollins family’s generosity has not only enhanced our learning environments but also reinforced our mission to provide top-tier medical education and quality care to Sussex County residents." said Tam.
Beebe Healthcare's Family Medicine Residency, now in its second year at the R. Randall Rollins Center for Medical Education, is involved in a pilot project led by the Society for Teachers of Family Medicine, focusing on personalized medical education.
According to Dr. Joyce Robert, Program Director for Beebe’s Family Medicine Residency, "The Rollins family’s generosity significantly benefits our residents, making the R. Randall Rollins Center for Medical Education a preferred choice for physicians completing their training."