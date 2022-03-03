REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Beebe Healthcare hosted a ribbon-cutting for "Healthy Way", which is the new street running from Warrington Road to the Specialty Surgical Hospital and then connecting to the existing campus buildings.
Beebe's staff members gathered at 3:30 Thursday afternoon for the ribbon cutting. Beebe team members voted on the name of the roadway and the address number of the new specialty surgical hospital, 19161 Healthy Way, which actually has a special meaning. It's related to the healthcare system's founding year 1916.
CEO and President Dr. David Tam says they call it the "Healthy Way" because Beebe wants to do more than just take care of sick patients.
"Healthy Way was something that we asked our staff team at Beebe, 'what do you want this to be named?' and they realized what they want is a name like Healthy Way that really describes what we are trying to do, we're not trying to just take care of sick people, we want to make sure that we work to make Sussex county healthier," explained Dr. David Tam, the CEO of Beebe Healthcare.
He also added that aside from the Rehoboth hospital, other expansion projects are underway.
"We have an ER, and cancer center and more work being done in Millville to support the South Coastal communities, we're doing more in Millsboro, we're opening up a place in Milton soon, as well as an office building in Milford, so really we are going across the county," said Dr. Tam.
The Specialty Surgical Hospital will open in a few months but there will be a series of activities in the next several weeks.