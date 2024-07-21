LEWES, Del. - Beebe Healthcare partners with Nemours Children’s Health to celebrate World Breastfeeding Week with a free family-friendly event at the Lewes Public Library on Friday, July 26.
"Powered by Breast Milk" is an open house event for families to access breastfeeding and breast milk feeding resources along with kids activities and raffle prizes.
Raffle prizes include a pack-n-play, breast pumps, baby carriers, a gift basket from Beebe Women’s and Children’s Services and more.
There will be 20 vendors and stations for parents and kids. These stations include representatives from the Delaware State Police, Feelings Rock and the Yoga Studio. Feelings Rock is a music and movement-based class designed to help young kids through social-emotional development. The Yoga Studio will offer yoga demonstrations focused on poses for breastfeeding mothers.
Registration for the event is not required however it is highly requested by organizers. Through this partnership, Nemours and Beebe hope that children in the community can learn more about breastfeeding.