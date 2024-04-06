REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Beebe Healthcare is set to host its Spring Wellness Open House at the Specialty Surgical Hospital, for the community. The event is scheduled for April 13, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the hospital located on Beebe’s Abessinio Health Campus.
The open house provides an opportunity to meet healthcare professionals, including Laura Tolson, MSN, AG-ACNP, Executive Director of Surgical Services and Administrator of the Specialty Surgical Hospital; Maurice Winkfield, Executive Director of Oncology Services; and Plastic Surgeon DaKota Urban, MD. This meet and greet session will take place from 11:30 a.m. to noon.
Attendees can also participate in guided tours of the hospital, beginning at 11:30 a.m. with tours departing every half hour. These tours will showcase the hospital's state-of-the-art facilities across three floors.
A key highlight of the open house is the range of wellness and health screenings being offered, including skin cancer screenings, blood pressure, glucose, and total cholesterol tests. In addition, the event will provide Narcan training and information on Deterra, a safe medication disposal system, all available on a first-come, first-served basis.
One of the most exciting features of the event is the introduction and simulation of the ION™ Endoluminal, a cutting-edge device used in robot-assisted bronchoscopy. This technology is pivotal in the early detection and removal of lung cancer, allowing for the identification of smaller tumors and improving treatment options.
The Specialty Surgical Hospital, where the event will be held, is located at 19161 Healthy Way, Rehoboth Beach. Participants are encouraged to sign up for a tour time slot in advance at tinyurl.com/2s3w779h.