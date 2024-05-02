LEWES, Del. - To offer more insight into House Bill 350, Beebe Healthcare has created a webpage for the community to learn how the bill could potentially impact Sussex County.
House Bill 350 would create a "Diamond State Hospital Cost Review Board," which would be responsible for the review and approval of annual hospital budgets beginning with budgets for calendar year 2026.
CoastTV previously reported on how the bill has been met with disapproval from the medical community.
Beebe's webpage writes, "The financial impact of this bill as it’s currently written could devastatingly weaken Delaware's most vulnerable community hospitals, like Beebe, leaving us with too few resources to address our most disadvantaged and underserved populations."
However, House Speaker Valerie Longhurst, the sponsor of the bill, previously told CoastTV, "We have the Governor, the Senate and the House All interested in it because every day we see our constituents and what they're going through with the rise of health care. We can't make it so that nobody can afford health care in our state."
The bill has already passed in the House and is now being discussed in the Senate.