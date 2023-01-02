LEWES, Del. - Beebe Healthcare is pleased to announce that laboratory and imaging services are now being offered at the newly opened Milford Health Center at 100 Silicato Parkway.
According to Beebe Healthcare, Beebe Lab Express in Milford will offer a variety of resources, from simple blood tests to more complex testing. Beebe Health Officials said X-rays would also be offered. They said to schedule an appointment for either is to call 302-645-3278.
Beebe said its fifth Walk-In Care Center is expected to open in the coming months at the facility. Hours are Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for X-ray and Lab. Walk-In hours will be daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.