REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - On Friday, Beebe Healthcare celebrated receiving over $1 million dollars in federal funding for Beebe's Community Mobile Health Clinic and Community Harm Reduction Outreach Project.
Delaware officials, Senator Tom Carper (D) and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D), presented the funding that comes from a congressionally directed spending grant. The not-for-profit system said its goals are to reduce overdoses, provide more prevention education and reach more communities in Sussex County.
Beebe Healthcare nurses said they are eager to help more people with this resource.
"It's really inspiring and it makes what we do definitely worth it because sometimes we don't always have great outcomes, but our positive outcomes keep us going and we just want people to be alive and be as well as they can," said Emily Haines, one of the Behavioral Health Registered Nurses. "So it keeps us motivated to keep going and doing the things that we're doing."
To learn more about the mobile clinic, visit beebehealthcare.org.