SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – On June 14, Beebe Healthcare invites those looking for a job in the field to its Coffee and Career events this summer. This event offers a chance to explore new career opportunities within what Beebe Healthcare said is one of Sussex County’s largest organizations.
Attendees can meet with talent acquisition specialists from various clinical and nonclinical areas and get a complimentary $5 Starbucks gift card. These events will take place from 7 to 9 a.m. at the following Starbucks locations:
- June 19: 19946 Coastal Hwy., Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
- July 3: 28662 Dupont Blvd., Millsboro, DE 19966
- July 17: 201 College Park Dr., Georgetown, DE 19947
- July 31: 19946 Coastal Hwy., Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
For more information, visit beebecareers.org.