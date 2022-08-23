LEWES, Del. - Beebe Healthcare says that people are now able to schedule appointments for Beebe's monkeypox (MPX) vaccination clinics, due to the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) expanding who is eligible to get the vaccine. They say registration is required, which can be done at http://beebehealthcare.org/online-scheduling.
Beebe says that even though MPX should be a concern for everyone, not everyone will need to be vaccinated because the vaccine does not spread as easily as viruses like the flu or COVID-19. They say that MPX spreads mainly through direct contact with an infected person, and rarely from airborne transmission. According to Beebe, the virus usually does not cause hospitalization or serious illness.
In order to be eligible to get the vaccine, people must meet the guidelines set by the Division of Public Health (DPH), says Beebe. They say that that these are the groups the eligible groups right now:
- People living with HIV
- People receiving pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP)
- Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men and have had multiple (more than one) or any anonymous sexual partners
- Transgender women or nonbinary persons assigned male at birth who have sex with men
- Sex workers (of any sexual orientation/gender)
- Staff (of any sexual orientation/gender) at establishments where sexual activity occurs (e.g., bathhouses, saunas, sex clubs).
Beebe says if someone thinks they are eligible for the first wave of vaccinations and has questions, they can contact their primary care provider or call the DPH hotline at 866-408-1899.
According to Beebe, vaccination is not the only way to protect against the virus. They recommend practicing good hygiene by washing hands with soap and water, or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Other precautions include:
- Limiting direct contact with anyone with a concerning rash
- Limiting the number of intimate partners
- Talking openly with intimate contacts about recent behaviors
- Not sharing bedding, towels and eating or drinking utensils with anyone who may have had an interaction in this list or with someone who has Monkeypox.
The vaccine approved by the FDA to help prevent MPX is Jynneos, says Beebe. They say that the vaccine is also FDA approved for use against Smallpox, which is in the same family of viruses as MPX. Unfortunately, they say years-old vaccinations will probably not provide protection.
Beebe says that they will follow federal guidelines with the vaccine, by giving it right under the skin. This allows them to only use a 1/5 of a dose to achieve the same effect. This means that potentially five times more people could get vaccinated. They say it is a 2-dose series, given 28 days apart.
According to Beebe, there are currently 11 cases of MPX in Delaware.
For more information from Beebe, go to beebehealthcare.org/patients-visitors/public-health-information for a resource directory. Beebe also says to call the DPH hotline with questions or concerns at 866-408-1899. DPH may also be reached through their email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.