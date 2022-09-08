REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Beebe Healthcare says that they have partnered with the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association to bring the first-ever statewide Stroke Summit to Delaware.
According to Beebe, the Summit will host a series of presenters to educate and inform locals about the risk factors if stroke, the warning signs of stroke, the latest information on prevention, treatment and care, the latest advances in research and more.
They say that Heart Disease is the number one cause of death in the U.S., killing more than all forms of cancer combined. Stroke is number 5 in the U.S. and number 3 in Delaware.
Beebe invites those interested to join host David A. Tam, MD, MBA, CPHE, FACHE, President & CEO of Beebe Healthcare, and special guest E. Thomas Harvey, III, AHA Delaware Board of Directors Chair, for these informative presentations. This free educational event will be held at the Fairfield Inn (19113 Coastal Hwy, Rehoboth Beach, DE) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. To securely sign up, go to https://tinyurl.com/yj7edb8n. Registration is required.
“As a community health system, Beebe is hosting this conference to focus on prevention, immediate and emergent treatment, and post-stroke care at home,” said David A. Tam, MD, MBA, CPHE, FACHE, President & CEO, Beebe Healthcare. “Please sign up and join us for this free event. Beebe Healthcare, the presenters, the American Heart Association / Stroke Association care about you and your family.”
The schedule is as follows:
9-10a.m.
Welcoming Remarks from Dr. Tam
Stroke Mission Lifeline: Mr. Harvey
Survivor Story: Mr. Charles Mowll
10-10:30 a.m.
Dr. Kate Smith presentation on risk factors for stroke, warning signs of stroke, prevention of stroke. Dr. Smith serves as the program manager, clinical liaison, and student internship coordinator for the Delaware Academy of Medicine / Delaware Public Health Association.
10:30-11 a.m.
John Wright’s EMS presentation will include a demonstration of all the steps that take place when someone calls 911 for a stroke emergency.
11-11:30 a.m.
Usman Shehzad, MD, with Bayhealth Neurology, will be speaking on Tenecteplase, which is a new treatment for large vessel occlusion strokes.
11:30 a.m. to noon
Lunch break (Boxed Lunch to be provided). Attendees may visit sponsors/vendors
12-12:30 p.m.
PAM Health Delaware – Dr. Matthew Michaels will address behavioral issues following nondominant hemisphere cerebrovascular accident (CVA).
12:30-1 p.m.
Encompass Health’s Lauren Grieder, PT, DPT, OCS, SCS, Megan McElroy, MS, CCC-SLP, Jessica Scarmozzi, MS, OTR/L, and Megan Sharp, MS, OTR/L, CBIS, will provide an overview of the different levels of care and goals of each level from a therapy/rehabilitation perspective.
1-1:30 p.m.
Fabrizio Sergi, Ph.D, in Biomedical Engineering and assistant professor at UD will present on stroke research underway at University of Delaware, including his research on stroke and robotics. This includes speech and language therapy, stroke research on rehab, and more.
1:30-2 p.m.
Mijail Serruya, MD, a neurologist with Jefferson Health will present on Neurorestoration for Chronic Stroke. An additional presentation might be added.
2:30 p.m.
Beebe Healthcare Screenings for Attendees (optional)