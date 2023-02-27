CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - The Museum of Chincoteague Island is raising funds to purchase the Beebe Ranch, the setting of the popular "Misty of Chincoteague" books. After 100 years, the Beebe family is moving on and looking to sell its famous Beebe Ranch. The clock is ticking; the museum says it has just one month to get the money.
Many visitors from around the world visit Chincoteague to enjoy its untampered seashore, amazing wildlife, and historical downtown, though many also come to see the ranch. The story of "Misty of Chincoteague," about two children who live on the Beebe ranch with their grandparents and want to buy a wild pony.
The Museum of Chincoteague Island wants to make the Beebe Ranch an official extension of the museum. It is asking for tax-deductible donations to support what organizers call a "colossal, grassroots effort to preserve the ranch for future generations, keep a treasured part of Chincoteague intact, and support the mission of the museum to protect history."
The fundraising goal is $625,000. If not met, donors will be given the option to decide if they would like their donation returned.
Donations can be made online at chincoteaguemuseum.com and by mail to P.O. Box 352 Chincoteague, VA, 23336. The museum can be reached with questions at 757-336-6117.