LEWES, Del. - Beebe Healthcare has announced that their plan for a Hybrid Freestanding Adult and Pediatric Emergency Department in Millsboro is moving forward.
Approved in a Delaware Health Resources vote Friday, the 24/7 emergency department would offer a combination of adult and pediatric emergency and walk-in care services through a blend of on-campus and virtual care.
They say it will be housed in the forthcoming ambulatory care facility just north of Millsboro, on the corner of Dupont Boulevard and Hardscrabble Road.
“Beebe healthcare is very pleased with the due diligence performed and decision made by the Delaware Health Resources board to approve this very critical project for the health of the people in the greater Millsboro area,” said David A. Tam, MD, MBA, CPHE, FACHE, President & CEO, Beebe Healthcare. “We appreciate the hard work and thoughtfulness exhibited by the members of this body in the deliberation of this proposal. I look forward to begin working on this project, and eventually report back to the Board that their wisdom was indeed, well-founded.”
Beebe says they will staff the facility with pediatric emergency medicine trained physicians, making it the only location to do so in Sussex County.