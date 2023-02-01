LEWES, Del. - Beebe Healthcare Auxiliary has announced that they will be closing their Treasure Chest Thrift Shop in the Midway Shopping Center on April 30. Beebe says that the store will hold a closing sale, with 20% off the entire store starting Feb. 1 and getting to 60% off by the time the store closes.
According to Beebe, over 420,000 volunteer hours at the Treasure Chest have generated almost $5 million for the hospital to purchase healthcare equipment with.
“The Auxiliary has been blessed with so many great members and leaders over the years. We are committed to transforming the Auxiliary going forward,” said President Wendell Alfred. “The Auxiliary is thankful for all of its volunteers, customers, and contributors who have generously supported this endeavor. We look forward to announcing future efforts to support our local nonprofit community healthcare system.”
They say that the Auxiliary has contributed countless hours of service and dedication from its many members and millions of dollars over the years. The Auxiliary was founded in 1936 by Mrs. Edwin Marshall, and began as a group of ladies who made clothing for babies and uniforms for student nurses, and is now the oldest fundraising arm of Beebe and is responsible for both gift shops and annually sponsors various fundraising sales and events.
“Mike Clemmer and Wendell Alfred had the vision of opening up a thrift shop and the ‘Treasure Chest’ was born,” said Tom Protack, President, Beebe Medical Foundation. “For over 16 years, volunteers, donors, shoppers, and team members have frequented the shop to support Beebe Healthcare. Almost eight years ago, I was honored to be a part of the Treasure Chest team. The spirit of camaraderie, the appreciation of the community and the good will at the Treasure Chest was contagious.”