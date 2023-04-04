Beekeeping Regulations Cause a Buzz in Lewes

LEWES, Del. - What's all the buzz about? The City of Lewes held a public hearing to discuss regulations for backyard beekeeping. Activities like this could soon be allowed within Lewes' city limits, but the regulations drafted to do so are causing a buzz amongst the community.
Co-chair of the Lewes Beekeeping Club, Sumner Crosby said some of the rules are too restrictive, "-if we want to encourage, open up the possibility for backyard beekeepers, we need to make it work in the city with our lots configured as they are."
But some living downtown do not want the hobby to disrupt neighbors, "If you have neighbors and they may not be bee friendly, maybe their afraid of bees, it's a great idea to have certain rules put in place that way there's no question about it later." said Joe Buccio who lives downtown.
One of the regulations includes having a maximum of two colonies on a parcel of land. Some beekeepers outside of city limits say this regulation wouldn't be practical, especially during swarm season when bee populations spike, "-the swarm potential exists from say April, May, up as late as June, what will that person do with those when he ends up having to start two more hives because he keeps getting swarms." said Jim Griffin.
All concerns that the city hopes to address in the final draft expected for Friday, "We'll definitely be looking at the setbacks and the flyaway barrier and how we make those things work together and make sure that whatever we provide for it is the safest most appropriate way to manage beekeeping in town." said Lewes City Manager Ann Marie Townshend.
The final draft of the ordinance will be presented at Monday's Mayor and City Council meeting where it will be approved or pushed for revisions that could take up to another month to complete.
For more information on the ordinance, visit here.