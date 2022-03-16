OCEAN VIEW, Del.- Delaware's brewing community continues to grow. SoDel Concepts' newest location, Ocean View Brewing Company, is opening this weekend.
When you walk inside the new restaurant, make sure to look up. The second floor holds the brewery. Everything is brewed upstairs, before heading straight to your table.
"More small batch experimentation. We are going back to our roots to brew some classic styles like a stout, an amber ale, a pilsner you'll se on the menu. But still some cool hazy IPA's and fruit beers you see at Thompson Island," said Matthew Patton with SoDel Concepts.
The idea for the new restaurant started about two years ago. Patton describes it as the child of Blue Coast and Thompson Island in Rehoboth Beach. It's a brewery like Thompson Island, but with more seafood like Blue Coast.
Inside holds the dining area and bar. Outside, everyone including pets, are welcome to dine on one of the two patios.
You can stop by Ocean View Brewing Company starting this weekend. It's open for dinner, but in the near future it'll be open for both lunch and dinner all year round.