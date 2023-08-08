MILTON, Del. - Delaware State Police says that they have arrested 37-year-old Kevin Jasovsky from Bel Air, Maryland for DUI and assaulting police officers after a crash that took place in Milton Monday evening.
Police say that a trooper found a Nissan crashed in to a construction barrier on Route 1 shortly before 9:30 p.m. They say it had also hit a fully marked Delaware River & Bay Authority Police Department Chevy Tahoe, the driver of which was trying to talk to the Nissan's driver, later identified as Jasovsky.
Troopers say that Jasovsky refused to get out of the car and tried to drive away, but the officer and the trooper were able to stop him and get him out. While he was on the ground, they say Jasovsky resisted arrest and injured both the officer and the trooper.
According to police, the trooper smelled alcohol coming from Jasovsky, who showed signs of impairment. Both officers were taken to the hospital and later released.
They say Jasovsky was charged with the following:
- Assault Second Degree of a Law Enforcement Officer (Felony)
- Offensive Touching of a Law Enforcement Officer
- Resisting Arrest
- Driving Under the Influence
- Traffic offenses
Jasovsky was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $12,325 cash bond.