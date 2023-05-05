Belhaven Hotel Developers Face Second Preliminary Review

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The Belhaven Hotel proposal will receive it's second preliminary review by the Rehoboth Beach Planning Commission on Friday.
The hotel has been on the drawing board for several years now. It is proposed at 2 Rehoboth Ave. and is being described as a four-story, 115,000 square foot, full-service luxury resort hotel.
If approved, the property will have ground-floor retail shops and a 95-space underground parking garage. It will contain 116 keys, a conference center, and a swimming pool on the second floor.
The Planning Commission began a preliminary site plan review for the Belhaven project at its April 14 meeting. Planning Commission Chair Mike Bryan said the purpose of the review is to receive preliminary input from city officials, nearby property owners, and the public. Additionally, it helps determine whether additional information is needed from the applicant or others and whether there are legal or factual issues that need further clarification prior to any final action.
Concerns about overdevelopment and a flood risk have been posed by nearby business owners and locals.
In a statement, city officials said they are considering those concerns and factoring them in to the review process.
"This review process is fluid, and it’s likely that the city’s report will be amended again, to consider potential flood-related issues now being studied by Straughan Environmental Consulting Inc., an expert on the topic hired as a sub-consultant by Wallace Montgomery, the city’s planning consultant."
The review is scheduled for April 14 at 2 p.m.