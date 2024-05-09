Belhaven Hotel moves to public hearing

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- A hotel years in the making is taking the next steps forward.
Rehoboth Beach's Planning Commission voted to push the Belhaven Hotel's site plans to public hearing Thursday afternoon.
The four story, 140,000 sq ft hotel is proposed to go on the corner of Rehoboth Avenue and the boardwalk- above the current Candy Kitchen location.
Along with retail space, the hotel would also include an underground parking garage.
"Our family's pretty happy about about this development," said Alex Papajohn of Belhaven Investments- the company looking to build the hotel. "It's taken about six years. So it's a significant step. And we're cautiously optimistic about about the hearing. So we're pleased, but we still have a big step to go."
Papajohn's family has a long history with the Belhaven Hotel, as his family was involved with the original Belhaven Hotel back in the 1930s.
"It's a family legacy," remarked Papajohn.
There were concerns raised by some on how the hotel will impact local roadways and walkways, as well as how it will impact neighboring property owners.
The public hearing was scheduled for June.