Beloved Rehoboth Beach Holiday Tradition Changes Hands

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- For the first time in about 40 years, John L. Briggs & Co. have handed off the Rehoboth Beach Christmas tree responsibilities.
Reds Dolson and his family have been cutting down and transporting the official tree from local properties to the Rehoboth Beach bandstand since the 1980s.
Kari Long, Dolson's daughter, and her husband, Keith Long, took over the responsibility about 20 years ago. They are now handing off the duty to a family friend, Harry Caswell.
"We passed the torch to someone we know can do the same thing as us and has been involved in the community for years. We are happy to do so and we are happy he is able do it for us," Kari Long said.
It's a big undertaking to cut down and transport the tree. Today, John L. Briggs & Co. and Harry Caswell gathered to see the job through, This time, Kari, Keith and Reds stood on the sideline.
"It's an honor that they asked me to do this. There are so many people that have the equipment that could do this and they asked me," Caswell said.
The tree will be lit up on Rehoboth Avenue Friday, November 25th at 6:30 p.m.