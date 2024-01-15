BERLIN, Md. - In a renewed effort, local council members from Berlin and Ocean City are pushing for the development of a sports complex that once faced rejection from the Worcester County Commissioners. The proposed facility aims to provide recreational opportunities for children, seniors, and the community at large.
Last week, both councils reached a consensus to enlist Mayor Zack Tyndall to draft a letter of support to the Maryland Department of Budget and Management, requesting $1.2 million in state funding. This financial backing would be for conducting a comprehensive site assessment and initiating the preliminary design phase of the envisioned youth sports complex.
Sherry, a local resident, expressed optimism about the potential revival of the project. "I hope it goes through. I've heard that it was voted down, but if it's back on the table, I'm all for it," she remarked.
Should the funding be approved, the proposed sports complex is slated to be constructed behind Stephen Decatur High School and Middle School. The facility is envisioned to feature eight to ten tournament-quality multipurpose fields, jogging trails, a playground, and restroom facilities.