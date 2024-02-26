Liquor in Berlin

BERLIN, Md. - In an effort to further enhance the lively atmosphere of its numerous community gatherings, the Berlin Chamber of Commerce has introduced a proposal that could see the city's event scene become even more vibrant. Known for its love of celebrations, ranging from the Small Town Throw Down to the Fiddlers Convention and Oktoberfest, Berlin might soon allow attendees of legal drinking age to roam these events with a mixed drink in hand.

Local resident Ryan Zlatniski expressed his enthusiasm for the city's diverse events and the prospect of more to come. "Coming to Berlin, this is a wonderful town," Zlatniski shared.

However, the proposal comes with a consideration for moderation. Zlatniski, hopes that if the change is implemented, there will be measures to ensure responsible consumption. "I don't think people should be banging back ten whiskeys at a time," he stated, advocating for a balance between freedom of choice and reasonable limitations on alcohol consumption.

Addressing concerns about overconsumption, Ryan Nellans, Executive Director of the Berlin Chamber of Commerce, revealed that a plan is already in place. In collaboration with Cody from Forgotten 50, a strategy has been devised to include premixed drinks at events, thereby avoiding the potential for excessively strong beverages being served. "What I've worked with Cody at Forgotten 50 to devise is a way to include those drinks premixed, so there's no one pouring shots or mixing extremely strong drinks at the event," Nellans explained, indicating a commitment to responsible enjoyment.

The Berlin City Council is set to make a decision tonight on whether to allow attendees to walk around with mixed drinks at community events. This move is seen as a good faith effort to maintain the festive spirit of Berlin's gatherings while ensuring that fun and responsibility go hand in hand.

