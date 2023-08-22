BERLIN, Md. - Firefighters were on scene nearly four hours Tuesday to put out a fire at the Exxon in Berlin.
Units were dispatched just before 11:30 a.m. to the gas station at the intersection of Grays Corner and Friendship roads, across from Stephen Decatur High School. Upon arrival they found smoke outside and an active fire inside the building. According to the Berlin Fire Company, the lead agency on the scene, the fire was mostly in the roof area of the building and did not involve gas pumps.
At least ten nearby fire companies responded to help with the blaze, with the last crews finishing around 3 p.m. According to Berlin's fire chief, one firefighter experienced a heat-related injury, though he was treated at the scene and released.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Worcester County Fire Marshal.