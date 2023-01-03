Berlin Hospital Awarded Check to Expand Broadband Network

BERLIN, Md.- Making a difference from inside the doctors office, not with medicine, but with broadband.
The Maryland Broadband Company awarded Atlantic General Hospital a check for over $193,000 dollars. The check is going to greatly improve the broadband connection that AGH already has.
Chief Information Officer for AGH Jonathan Bauer said, "So when you go to see one of our clinics, the clinic is tied into the main hospital where a lot of data is so seamless, like you said when our clinics you go to any one of our outlying clinics, they have access to the same information they would have at the hospital instantly."
One patient of the AGH Facilities Renee Schoolfilv spoke on how she felt the new broadband would benefit everyone involved, "When we're taken care of, when everybody's working together on the same page, it's good for the doctor, its good, very good for the patient."
The hope is that this money puts rural areas in Worcester county on par with with other parts of the state in providing quality health care.
Drew Van Dopp, President of Maryland Broadband Cooperative who awarded the hospital the check said, "It will allow AGH and its partners of providers to have the same access to world class health care institutions that they would have, whether they're in lovely Worcester county, or if they were in central Maryland, they are able to access and enjoy the same quality of care."