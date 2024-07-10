BERLIN, Md. - The Mayor and Council of Berlin are seeking a redevelopment of the former Tyson Foods processing plant at Heron Park. Berlin is currently executing a demolition of the property which is funded by a grant from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.
Mayor Zack Tyndall is looking for presentations that incorporate a housing component, as well as restaurants and shopping establishments. Tyndall explained his vision during a July 8, meeting about the property.
“We are looking for a project with energy and excitement that helps add value to the Town of Berlin as a whole.”
Presentations by possible developers are being sought out by the town, possible parties are being asked to submit their presentations by the end of business hours on Tuesday, July 16.
All presentations will take place at the Mayor and Council meetings on July 22.