BERLIN, Md. - The Berlin Arts and Entertainment District's Town of Berlin Restaurant Week begins on Monday, January 9th and goes through Sunday, January 15th.
During the event, the Town of Berlin says you can pick up a punch card at the Berlin Welcome Center, which you can then get punched at participating restaurants. Once you have three punches on your card, you can drop in the entry box in the Berlin Welcome Center Foyer, where it is entered in a drawing for a chance to win a restaurant gift card and $100.
The town says participating Berlin restaurants include:
- 410 Social
- Atlantic Hotel Bistro Bar
- Baked Dessert Café
- Blacksmith Restaurant
- boxcar on main
- Burn Brick Oven Pizza
- Gilbert's Provisions
- Jun & Juice
- On What Grounds?
- Pop's Kitchen
- Rayne's Reef
- The Globe Gastro Theatre
- The Sterling Tavern
According to the town, the menus for all the restaurants will be posted on the Berlin Welcome Center window on Friday, January 6th.