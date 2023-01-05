BERLIN, Md. - Berlin Restaurant Week begins on January 9th, and restaurants are preparing for the event.
"They go to a restaurant they got a card and they have to have it stamped by three different restaurants," said Cam Bunting, founder of Berlin Restaurant Week. "At that time they put turned it into the Welcome Center which is downtown Berlin on Main Street. And if they are named gets pulled, they win $20 gift cards to all the restaurants that are participating and I put $100 in there also."
Margaret Mudron from Jun and Juice said that her business is preparing, saying "I believe that my daughter will be preparing extra juice so it will be available and fresh for anyone that stops by."
And Jake O'Neil from The Blacksmith says that he definitely notices business during the event: "There's certainly a lot of people that come into the restaurant with you we're very rarely get someone that's in here without the knowledge of Restaurant Week. But I would say it's definitely busier"
Visitors are excited for the event too, like Stephanie Reel, who says that cost is a factor of why she's looking forward to the week: "People are concerned that eating out is very expensive. And Restaurant Week gives you a chance to try out maybe a three course meal for a fixed price. And you can get some really yummy food and have fun all at the same time"