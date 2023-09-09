BERLIN, Md. - The Maryland Lottery held the finale of its 50th Anniversary Cash Bash Promotion Friday night at the Maryland State Fair. The event's big winner was Virginia Mayo Holland of Berlin, who took home a $100,000 dollar prize.
Holland was one of ten finalists who was randomly selected from more than 3.3 million entries in the Cash Bash.
Holland says the winning numbers she selected were significant to her.
"I was choosing numbers that were meaningful for me, like my husband’s age and my number of children," says Holland.
Holland says she plans to use the money to improve her and her husbands lives.
For more information on the Maryland Lottery, go to mdlottery.com.